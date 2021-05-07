Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

