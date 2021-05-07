Charles Stewart Sells 32,437 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

