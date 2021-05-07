Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.59

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.59 and last traded at $292.48, with a volume of 23293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12,125.0% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

