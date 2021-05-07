Michael A. Werdann Sells 3,081 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.79 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

