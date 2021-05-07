Kristian M. Gathright Sells 10,576 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristian M. Gathright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kristian M. Gathright sold 100 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $1,575.00.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

