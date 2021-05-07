Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $155,050.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

