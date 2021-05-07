CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.80 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

