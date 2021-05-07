NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $9.55 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

Shares of IAC opened at $230.68 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

