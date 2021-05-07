NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 14,822 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kadant by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

