PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.