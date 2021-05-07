Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 70,013 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

