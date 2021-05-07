Cwm LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

