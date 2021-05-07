State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of L Brands worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in L Brands by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $65.94 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

