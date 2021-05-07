CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

