Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

