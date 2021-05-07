5,958 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

