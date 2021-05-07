Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $45.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price raised by Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

