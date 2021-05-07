Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

