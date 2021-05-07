State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $256.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.24 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.