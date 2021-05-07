KBC Group NV Buys 4,885 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

