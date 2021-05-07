KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $434.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $442.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

