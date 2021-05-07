319 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Bank OZK lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

