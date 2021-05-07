T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $138.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

