J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

