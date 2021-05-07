J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

