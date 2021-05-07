Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

4/27/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Despite pandemic-led business challenges, we are upbeat about the strong adoptions of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and TruWave, and CE Mark approval for SAPIEN 3 are also impressive. Steady improvement in TAVR procedure volumes worldwide buoys optimism. The company’s better-than-expected earnings outlook for the second quarter overall upbeat full-year guidance seem encouraging. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led continued choppy market conditions are worrying. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of EW opened at $91.75 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,276 shares of company stock worth $27,633,164. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

