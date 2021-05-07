Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NYSE ASC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

