Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Buy”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

