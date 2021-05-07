Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $388.72 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $393.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.51 and its 200-day moving average is $326.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.