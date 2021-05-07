CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. CAI International has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $757.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CAI International by 70.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAI International in the first quarter worth $103,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

