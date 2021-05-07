SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Truist Securities

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.40.

Shares of SEDG opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

