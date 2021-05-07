Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

