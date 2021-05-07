-$0.02 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.03. Capri reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

