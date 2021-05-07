Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSD stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.