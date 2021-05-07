Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $179.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

