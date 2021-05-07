Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.