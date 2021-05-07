Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of FN opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

