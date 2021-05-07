Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $69.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077,549 shares of company stock worth $80,707,141. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

