Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 159 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,295.68.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,279.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,388.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,164.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

