Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.