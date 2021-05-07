Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 502.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.