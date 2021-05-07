NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 9,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.8% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

