Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

HTGC opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

