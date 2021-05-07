SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.00.

SBAC opened at $291.55 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.50 and a 200-day moving average of $278.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.54 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

