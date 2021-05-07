Ronald J. Myers Sells 6,283 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $90.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

