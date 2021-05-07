Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 26,048 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Covey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

