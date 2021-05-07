Morgan Stanley Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $83.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.