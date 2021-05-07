Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AJRD stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $10,015,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

