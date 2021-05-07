Credit Suisse Group Raises TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $23.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

