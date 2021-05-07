DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,674 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

